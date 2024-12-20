Woman boycotts friend's wedding after a 'prank,' 'they were so insane to do that.' AITA?

I’ve been friends with Anna and Michael (32 & 34) for almost 5 years now, I am closer to Michael (relevant) but do appreciate them both a lot. So, to the story, a year ago they got engaged and I was very happy for them, they’ve been very secretive about the wedding planning but it is not of my business and don’t bring it up when I am with them...
A couple of days ago Michael messaged me asking me for help driving him to the airport, and then that he had some news, it went like this:
Michael: we have a wedding date
Me: so exciting.
Michael: just kidding, she has been cheating and I broke it off, I am done with her, please don’t ever even mention her to me.
I was so sad, but was very careful about saying anything mean about her since I have no idea what is actually happening. Also if I trash talk about her and then they reconcile, I would look bad. So, he invited me to lunch to “talk about what happened," it turns out nothing happened and they are still together...
I tried to play it off joking that they were so mean and tried to keep the mood light since I didn’t want to make the moment even more awkward. I am mad they were playing around with that dumb joke, so after some thought I told some common friends I don’t feel like I should attend the wedding since they were mocking me.
Some of our common friends claim they were so insane to do that and it is better if I take some distance but some other friends are mad at me for being dramatic as Anna and Michael are known for being theatrical.
I am a single F(32) & I feel like they were mocking because they made this elaborate story and then surprised me at lunch with “lol, we were just kidding” and they only did it for their own amusement.
Armadillo_of_doom said:
NTA. That was a "friend test" to see if you'd be supportive of one and trash the other. Friends who do these tests are crappy. Leave the friendship.
Top_Trash1852 said:
NTA, that's a messed-up prank. They totally crossed a line and made you feel bad for no reason. It’s your choice not to go to the wedding, they shouldn’t have played with your feelings like that.
kittyyladdy said:
NTA, that's a messed-up prank. Like, why mess with someone’s emotions for fun? If it hurt you, you have every right to skip the wedding. They need to understand not everyone finds their jokes funny.
SpringfieldMO_Daddy said:
NTA - but at a guess. She really did cheat and he is trying to walk it back and play it off.
heyclau said:
NTA, don't go if you feel like that. People calling you dramatic can deal with their antics, you're not obliged to do that.
Born-Work2089 said:
NTA, but never trust what they say. If they say anything that is provocative or of concern to you, assume they may be lying. You can even add "you tell the best jokes."