Woman boycotts friend's wedding after a 'prank,' 'they were so insane to do that.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to attend my friend’s wedding after their prank?"

I’ve been friends with Anna and Michael (32 & 34) for almost 5 years now, I am closer to Michael (relevant) but do appreciate them both a lot. So, to the story, a year ago they got engaged and I was very happy for them, they’ve been very secretive about the wedding planning but it is not of my business and don’t bring it up when I am with them...

A couple of days ago Michael messaged me asking me for help driving him to the airport, and then that he had some news, it went like this: Michael: we have a wedding date Me: so exciting.

Michael: just kidding, she has been cheating and I broke it off, I am done with her, please don’t ever even mention her to me.