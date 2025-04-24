Woman boycotts friend's wedding after discovering ranked guest list. AITA? 'She singled me out.'

"WIBTA for not going to a friend's wedding because I didn't get invited to the reception?"

I (27F) got invited to a friend's (27F) wedding. I wasn't expecting an invite, as we only know each other because I went to high school with her childhood friends and we all started hanging out together in high school and throughout university. We usually see each other once a year, sometimes twice, and we have a pretty active group chat.

The wedding would require quite a bit of travel, either a $700 flight or a 16 hour car ride. I don't have much vacation time left, but I was willing to use it and make the wedding part of a longer vacation.

The invite that I was sent only listed information for the ceremony and refreshments afterwards, and I assumed that there would be no reception, which would be a little strange but also cheaper (which is understandable, life is expensive).