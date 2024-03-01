Woman boycotts SIL's baby shower after stillbirth and baby name drama. AITA? MAJOR UPDATE.

Your SIL is now a stranger to you, and hopefully your husband too! There is something very wrong with her, and you can never have another baby and have your SIL in your life, or her child playing with your child - that would be pretty worrisome.

I mean how could you explain any of this cruelty to a future child (I hope you will have)? I would never trust her near any of your children, and therefore she needs to be out of your life.

Your husband and you should seek some counseling around your daughter’s death where you can discuss this trauma your SIL has caused and work out how to separate your lives from her and her husband and from any future children.