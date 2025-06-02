Woman boycotts sister's wedding over her choice for Best Man. AITA? 'She's FURIOUS.'

"AITA for not attending my sister’s wedding because she made my ex the Best Man?"

So I (29F) was with my ex (31M) for almost 7 years. We broke up two years ago not messy, but not friendly either. It was one of those “we want different lives” situations, and while I’ve mostly moved on, I don’t love being around him.

Here’s the issue: my younger sister (27F) is marrying his best friend. Yes my ex and the groom have been besties since high school. So obviously, he’s the best man. My sister told me early on that he’d be involved, and I told her I was uncomfortable but would still come and just “emotionally prep” for it.