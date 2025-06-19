Woman boycotts sister's wedding, 'my parents paid for hers and not mine.' AITA?

Now my whole family is calling me bitter, selfish, and dramatic. My sister texted me saying “you had your moment” and that I should be happy for her. I am happy for her. But I also feel betrayed. AITA for skipping the wedding over this?

I left this out of post, because I didn't want to sound petty but a few days ago my Aunt actually told me my sister was a part of it. She was telling my parents that if they skipped mine it "would make things easier" because they would be able to save more to spend on hers. My aunt still tells me i'm being dramatic though and this is just what families do for the more "Well behaved" sibling.