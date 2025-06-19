Woman boycotts sister's wedding, 'my parents paid for hers and not mine.' AITA?

I (27F) got married last year in a small, quiet ceremony. I paid for every part of it — dress, venue, catering, everything — because my parents said they couldn’t afford to contribute. They wished us well but made it clear they were “tapped out financially” and “couldn’t play favorites” since my younger sister (24F) wasn’t married yet.
Fast forward a year: my sister’s wedding is coming up and…my parents are fully funding it. Venue, dress, catering, a live band, even the honeymoon. When I asked about it, my mom said they had “saved up” and that it was “a special case” because my sister had always dreamed of a big wedding. I apparently hadn’t made my dreams clear enough to them.
I told them I felt hurt and undervalued. My mom said I was making this about money, but it’s not just that — it’s the principle. I was told there was no money, and now suddenly there is?
So I told them I wouldn’t be attending the wedding. I still love my sister, but I don’t feel comfortable being part of something that makes me feel like an afterthought.
Now my whole family is calling me bitter, selfish, and dramatic. My sister texted me saying “you had your moment” and that I should be happy for her. I am happy for her. But I also feel betrayed. AITA for skipping the wedding over this?
I left this out of post, because I didn't want to sound petty but a few days ago my Aunt actually told me my sister was a part of it. She was telling my parents that if they skipped mine it "would make things easier" because they would be able to save more to spend on hers. My aunt still tells me i'm being dramatic though and this is just what families do for the more "Well behaved" sibling.
The other thing I left out but also added in the comments is that if you know what I mean my family is of the "vanilla" variety and my husband of the "chocolate" variety. I didn't want to include this because I didn't think it was that big of a deal, my family was super friendly to him when we were dating and I love him. But I'm getting second thoughts now.
Desperate-Put-4191 said:
NTA - your family made their priorities clear and you are now doing the same.
Valuable_Doubt_2098 said
Ok so I was leaning toward telling you to go for your sister (it’s not her fault your parents are favoring her) until her text to you. She SHOULD be saying that she hopes this doesn’t hurt y’all’s relationship and to please attend. She didn’t. That was her chance. Your family sucks. Sorry. Nta.
FlounderKind8267 said:
No, THEY made it about money when they made excuses to not pay for your wedding and then justified paying for hers. Explain how it hurt you (it sounds like you might have already done that) and do what you want. It's not one fault but your parents for showing clear favoritism on a huge scale. NTA.
Alternative_Rest5150 said:
Nope. NTA. They absolutely played favorites.
arnott said:
NTA. WOW, your parents are a piece of work.
nyellincm said:
NTA. Go nc with all of them. They clearly have a favorite child and it isn’t you. You pay for one kid and you pay for both.