Woman boycotts sister's wedding, 'the groom dislikes me and won't tell me why.' AITA?

I 21F have an older sister who is 24. My older sister has been with her partner 25M for the past 3 years. at first her partner tolerated me and we could have a few decent conversations but now it’s like he doesn’t want to know I exist.
He doesn’t stop my sister from seeing me and likes the rest of my family, I’m just the exception. Whenever he is at family gatherings it’s obvious that he is ignoring me and won’t include me in any conversations.
I’ve asked my sister why he doesn’t like me and she has no clue. She has asked him before and he always gives vague answers, or no answer at all. My sister has asked me to be one of the bridesmaids at her wedding and I am not really interested in going as I feel like I would make it awkward.
I also don’t want to cause any drama between her and her new husband if he chooses to ignore me or avoid me during the ceremony. My sister is really sad that I don’t want to attend the wedding but also doesn’t want to leave her fiancé just for me.
The only things me and my sister have thought of that may have made him mad is the fact that I have been a stripper in the past, or the fact that my current boyfriend runs a strip club. (Our family are super open about things like this and so didn’t care when I started stripping).
Traveling-Techie said:
I understand she doesn’t want to threaten her marriage over this, but for me being unwilling to answer the question would be a dealbreaker. NTA.
FasterThanNewts said:
What do your parents think? If I was your mom, I’d tell your sister her fiancé needs to stop being an a$s to you. If he kept at it, I’d say something directly to him. No way would I allow someone to create discomfort in my family. NTA.
Difficult-Bus-6026 said:
Your sister wants you as a bridesmaid. Go and support her. Your participation in the bridal party may compel the groom to reveal why he doesn't like you. If he reveals himself to be a real jerk, it's best that your sister find out about that now.
twilight_in_the_zone said:
NTA for not wanting to be around his vibe. But kinda AH for wanting to ditch your sister's wedding. Part of being an adult is just learning to swallow pride or just suck it up for the sake of someone else for a day/weekend.
I've been at weddings for a friend where another guy is someone I just couldn't stand due to past unpleasantries between us. But, it's not about me. I've seen divorced couples that can't stand each other behave amicably toward each other for an evening for the sake of their kid. You can do this for your sister.
Glittering_Mouse2728 said:
NTA. You said that your boyfriend runs a strip club? If I were you, I'd show his picture around. Or maybe if you're in contact with ex coworkers? I guarantee that the guy is a regular at strip clubs and he's afraid you (or someone close to you) would recognize him.
_muck_ said:
Don’t give up your sister because she’s marrying a petulant child. She’s going to need you sooner rather than later