Woman boycotts sister's wedding, 'the groom dislikes me and won't tell me why.' AITA?

I 21F have an older sister who is 24. My older sister has been with her partner 25M for the past 3 years. at first her partner tolerated me and we could have a few decent conversations but now it’s like he doesn’t want to know I exist.

He doesn’t stop my sister from seeing me and likes the rest of my family, I’m just the exception. Whenever he is at family gatherings it’s obvious that he is ignoring me and won’t include me in any conversations.