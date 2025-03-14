Woman boycotts sister's wedding, 'her venue isn't wheelchair accessible.' AITA? 'It's just one day.'

"WIBTA for not going to my sister’s wedding because her venue is not wheelchair accessible?"

My (24F) sister (30F) is getting married soon. I’m very happy for her and there are no issues between the two of us. She really wanted to get married in a specific location and she got it, which is great, but that location is pretty much not accessible to wheelchairs. I have a significant disability (paraplegia) and cannot move at all without a wheelchair, so going there would be tough.

She told me that I could be carried up any stairs and then stay at the tables, but that’s not something I’m comfortable with. Getting carried is very uncomfortable and dangerous, especially when done repeatedly by someone that isn’t used to it, and I really don’t want to have to be carried to the toilets at a wedding full of strangers…or even worse, have an accident.