Woman boycotts wedding when sister secretly plots to 'rekindle' things with ex; AITA?

What do you do, though, when you sister thinks your life is a rom-com? So, when a frustrated woman decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As%hole' about whether or not she'd be wrong to skip her scheming sister's wedding, people were eager to hear the details.
I (24F) am currently in a bit of a predicament and I need some honest opinions. My older sister (28F) is getting married in a few months, and the preparations have been quite stressful, to say the least.
We used to be really close, but recently our relationship has been strained due to a series of conflicts.Here's where things took a turn. About a year ago, I went through a tough breakup with my ex-boyfriend (26M).
The breakup was pretty messy and emotional, and it left me feeling pretty down for a while. I confided in my sister about it, and she was supportive and seemed understanding. Fast forward to now, and she's deep into her wedding planning.
A couple of days ago, I overheard her talking to a friend on the phone, and I distinctly heard her say that she's excited for my ex to attend the wedding. I was shocked because I had no idea he was even invited, let alone that she was excited to have him there.
I confronted her about it, and she admitted that she'd invited him without telling me because she thought we'd 'rekindle' things.
I was furious and hurt by her deception. I told her that I don't want to attend the wedding if my ex is going to be there, especially after her dishonesty.
She's now saying that I'm overreacting and that it's her big day, so I should just 'get over it' and come to support her.I'm torn between not wanting to ruin her wedding and standing up for myself. AITA?
Yo-KaiWatchFan2102 said:
OP you are not going to ruin her wedding by not going, she’s doing a pretty good job on her own, honestly what did she think was gonna happen?
NTA, your sister is being inconsiderate and rude towards your feelings, she knows about your break up with your ex, and she knows how you feel about him, honestly don’t go OP, you know she’s gonna force you to sit beside him the whole time, and you’re going to be miserable.
MysticYoYo said:
NTA, but I’d attend only the wedding ceremony and then bolt immediately afterward. That leaves her little to b%tch about. Also, she probably seated you with your ex. He’ll have to talk to an empty chair all night.
south3y said:
NTA. You don't get to ambush your guests. OP is perfectly entitled to skip the wedding. It would be different if OP was making an ultimatum - 'uninvite that guy or I'm not coming' - but simply declining to attend is perfectly appropriate.
Backgrounding-Cat said:
NTA tell everyone why you can’t go. Don’t go and announce your engagement to someone else. That would be an a#s thing to do.
ManufacturerNo6126 said:
NTA Spend a day at an Spa and relax yourself. Your sister is an a%hole.
Emotional-Big740 said:
This is the emotional damage caused by Hallmark movies! This right here. NTA.
thunderpantsIII said:
Really NTA. This is an awful unhinged betrayal by your sister. Your mental health is far more important than your sister's wedding.