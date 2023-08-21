Woman boycotts wedding when sister secretly plots to 'rekindle' things with ex; AITA?

A wedding is usually not the event to welcome anyone's exes hanging around...

What do you do, though, when you sister thinks your life is a rom-com? So, when a frustrated woman decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As%hole' about whether or not she'd be wrong to skip her scheming sister's wedding, people were eager to hear the details.

AITA for not wanting to attend my sister's wedding after she lied about my ex being invited?

I (24F) am currently in a bit of a predicament and I need some honest opinions. My older sister (28F) is getting married in a few months, and the preparations have been quite stressful, to say the least.

We used to be really close, but recently our relationship has been strained due to a series of conflicts.Here's where things took a turn. About a year ago, I went through a tough breakup with my ex-boyfriend (26M).