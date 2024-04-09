Woman bravely tells the story of leaving her psychotic husband. UPDATED 2X OVER 2 YEARS

He then tried to berate me about it so I told him to "back off" and that I literally just got out of hospital and have been told to lie down. To which I was told I was just "being lazy." Then he tried to make me make him breakfast as he was tired because he was up all night.

Once again told him no and that I was going to have a rest and explained about the nurses. Once again he said I was just being "lazy". He even asked me if I was going to cook dinner tonight, after I had woken from a nap.

I said no I'd do it tomorrow, to which he mumbled something under his breath before he cooked dinner for us both anyway. Once again he seems to think I overexaggerated my headaches and claims I wasn't sick at all.