Woman breaks up with BF because she has 'bad feeling' about his best friend, 'I'm a really chill person.' AITA?

Not long ago she returned to the country, now to stay and live here again. Zack asked me if she could stay in our apartment and I said no (I don't feel comfortable with people staying there), Apparently, Zack told her that I was the one who refused to let her be with us because Mia has been doing EVERYTHING to criticize me since that day.

She has criticized my work, my studies, my hair, my clothes, etc. Zack always says that's how Mia is and I should be her friend because she's really funny (ha ha). Many times she tried to make me jealous with comments like "You know that I used to take baths with Zack when we were little kids?'" and she would get upset when I just said "Alright'" at those random comments because tf, Why should I be jealous of that?