Woman breaks up with BF, 'only lazy women don't work and stay at home after having a baby.' AITA?

"AITA for breaking up with my boyfriend after he said only 'lazy' women stay at home after having a baby and don’t work?"

So my boyfriend and I were talking about the future, and somehow the topic of stay-at-home moms came up. Out of nowhere, he went on a rant about how only "lazy" women stay home with their kids instead of going back to work. He said things like, "It’s not that hard to do both," and that moms who stay home are just "making excuses" and "refusing to contribute."

I pushed back, trying to explain that raising a child is literally a full-time job and that a lot of families decide to have one parent stay home because it makes sense for them. But he cut me off and said, "That’s not how it works, you’re just lazy."