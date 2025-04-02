Woman breaks up with boyfriend after he asks her to 'pay him back' for her 'share' of dates. AITA?

"AITA for breaking up with my boyfriend after he asked me to pay him back for my 'share' of our dates?"

I (26F) have been dating this guy (29M) for about two months. He’s incredibly sweet, thoughtful, and we get along really well. We’ve been going on a lot of dates—dinners, movies, a few weekend trips—and I was really starting to see potential in him.

From the beginning, he always insisted on paying, and whenever I’d offer, he’d just smile and say, “We’ll handle it later, don’t worry about it.” I didn’t think much of it. On the rare occasions when I did pay, he’d always ask me how much I spent, which I found a little odd, but I just assumed he was particular about finances or something.