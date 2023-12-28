Woman breaks up with boyfriend after he gave her a 'crappy' Christmas present. AITA?

I know I wasn’t at my best because he said my face changed. He has a job. He could have gotten something actually thinking of me. I felt horrible when he said he would give me an IOU and that the rest of my present was in his pants. I ignorantly thought it was some game. Maybe he hid a small gift inside his pants? Nope. I was supposed to take his boy parts as a gift.

I was furious. It was cheap and while I’m very sexual, it wasn’t sexy. It felt vulgar. I asked him to leave and thanked him for giving me the worst Christmas and took back my present. I cried after he left and when he texted me if I was okay I broke up with him and blocked him.