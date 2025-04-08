Woman breaks up with boyfriend, 'he spent ALL DAY with girls without telling me.' AITA?

"AITA for breaking up with my boyfriend because he went on a bachelor’s trip and spent all day with girls without telling me?"

I (24f) broke up with my boyfriend (30m) over something that happened during his bachelor’s trip. Before he left, we had a conversation about open communication, especially since I knew he would be talking to women and possibly partying.

I told him I just wanted to be kept in the loop if he was heading out to clubs or hanging out with girls. I wasn’t expecting him to be glued to his phone 24/7, just basic updates.

The first night, everything went as planned. They went to dinner and the club, and he kept in touch with me, which I appreciated. But then, the next day, they went to a sandbar, and he started taking hours to respond to me.