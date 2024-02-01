Woman breaks up with fiancé and causes him to be cut out of his grandma will. AITA?

AITAH I (22 Female) broke up with my fiance (3 male), and he ended up getting cut out of his grandma's will. A little back story is that my fiance and I have known each other since we were in elementary school and grew up with each other. We both come from religious families (this is important for later).
When we graduated high school, I chose to go to college, and he went to the military. At that point, we were dating for 2 years, and then we got engaged when I was 21 and he 22, so a year ago. We were doing long distances cause he was stationed in a different state. The plan was that I was going to graduate college and then go down there and find a job where he is stationed.
A couple of months ago, I got a call from a friend who lives down there, and he told me that my fiance is dating another girl and has been for months now he sent me pictures and her Social media. My fiance was coming home for a couple of weeks for my graduation.
I thought it would be a good time to talk this out rather than over the phone. When he came back, I sat him down and asked him. He did not deny it he said that he likes her but loves me. I am heart broken we have been together for years now, and he did this. I called off the engagement and broke up with him.
Now, here is where the religion comes in. I didn't get intimate before marriage, and he was the same. I know some people think this is weird it is just how I was raised. We had this talk when we got together about not being physical before marriage and we both agreed to wait. Well he decided when he was down there he would get girlfriend to "take care of his needs."
After we broke up, I talked to my parents about it and the change of plans the I called his family and talked to them. It is not unusual for me to talk to his family because I help his sister (16f) if she has a problem or just needs a girl to talk to that is not her parents or a friend of hers.
So I called and they invited me to dinner. I went and told them what happened because he did not he just said we are having a fight. The grandma was there, and she was pissed. I used to go over every week to play Mahjong with her because I love to play, and no one else in her family likes to. She kept begging me to take back her grandson and that she would force him to make up with me.
I didn't put much thought into because she was mad. A couple of days later, he was blowing up my phone with calls and messages. His grandma is cutting him out of the will unless he gets back together with me and we get married. I told him no because he hurt me, and nothing he can say will make me take him back.
No, I will not be doing that. His family is really well off and has a very successful business, so when his grandma dies, he is supposed to take over, but if he is cut out, he can not, and he will get nothing. He even tried to pay me to marry him.
I was talking to some of my friends, and they think I am the ahole and should forgive him and get married to him just so he is back in the will. Because "I am just mad now and this will ruin his life" and " think about him and his future." So many of my friends are saying this. I am starting to think about it. What do you think AITA?
Healthy_Currency983 said:
Marrying him will ruin your life. You compromise on your values just for him to do it again. And probably again. So NTA. You can never trust him again.
Spiritual_Ad3150 said:
NTA. Cheating should be a huge deal breaker in any relationship. because you're not only breaking someone's heart you're also breaking the trust they had in you.
blanketstatement5 said:
NTA. If you had asked his grandmother to cut him out, that would've made you TA. But you didn't. She cut him out because she was upset at him for doing this. And also, the line of thinking may not be "I want to punish him for doing this" as much as her not wanting to entrust the family business to someone who does not have good morals or self control.
commonsenseisararity said:
NTA…he broke x2 golden rules..#1…dont cheat…#2 …dont piss off grandparents…they have zero time or patience for BS behavior.
Mariposita48 said:
NTA. He made his bed, and now he get to lie in it. His grandmother made her own choices too. None of this is on you. You were honest to people you considered family.
He knew what he was doing, and he knew how his family would feel about it. He lied by omission to them. Truly wash your hands of this because marrying him now would just seem like marrying him for his money, which is grimy in its own right.
butterfly-garden said:
NTA. Your "friends" think that HIS welfare is more important than YOURS? He betrayed you in the worst way possible.