Woman breaks up with her boyfriend after his 'failed marriage proposal.' AITA?

Again I told him not to say this. In all the time we have been together he has only been to my house about 4 times. He always has an excuse as to why he can't come over and stay ( I don't have any one to take care of the kids) he lives with his mother...So I would go to his house which is about 40 minutes away. Any time we went anywhere we always took my car because he would say he doesn't have enough gas.

This man makes more money than I do.... So last week we were shopping in Walmart for a few things I needed for my house. When he pulls over to the jewelry counter, he pins me up against the counter and tells me to pick one. I tell him no, I don't want a ring.