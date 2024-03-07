Woman breaks up with BF due to his 'disgusting fetish;' 'I HATE myself for leaving.' AITA? 4 MAJOR UPDATES.

When they had a issue about it then you suddenly did. Fickle. What you did was absolutely disgusting. That man adored you. Deep love and respect for you. He probably cherished the very ground you walked on. That everyday that he got to see you it was a little brighter. He'll probably never trust anyone like this again.

nawfolk writes:

I’m not one to comment on anything like this, but being that my past relationship ended somewhat like this, I want to say something.

For anyone currently in a relationship facing any problems, don’t go to your friends, ESPECIALLY if they’re single and can’t hold a relationship of their own.