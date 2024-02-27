Woman kicks out BF when he pressures her to put brother in foster care. 'Come ON. He's an affair child!' AITA? UPDATED.

No matter the situation i would never have just sprung it on my partner, it would be a conversation, then if we both felt that strongly we'd end it. But i'd never force that sort of decision on someone i cared for. YTA.

slashfan9 writes:

A lot of the comments saying NTA I think are under the impression that Colin was already an ex before you kicked him out, but my take is that you were in a relationship, you gave him the ultimatum, and then ended it when he left.

You lived with him for 5 years and now all of a sudden he’s been booted out, and now has to find somewhere else to live. You tried to force him to accept something he didn’t want to accept.