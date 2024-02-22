Woman pays staff to ruin stepmom's time at bro's engagement party; 'Dates my brother & marries my father? F~~ NO!' AITA? UPDATED.

When this woman is fed up with her stepmom's weird behavior surrounding her ex's (OP's brother)'s engagement party, she asks Reddit:

"Try and make your stepson/ex's engagement party all about you? I'll bribe the staff to turn the party into a series of unfortunate events for you specifically? AITA?"

My big brother recently got engaged to a lovely woman who makes him so happy. I'm thrilled for him, especially because he had a string of terrible girlfriends and messy break-ups before meeting this woman, and he deserves someone good for him.

One of those terrible girlfriends went on to marry our dad and become our stepmom.

She is, to put it as nicely and tactfully as possible, a b&ch. When she found out my brother was engaged, she first complained that she wasn't told at the same time he told his parents and siblings (which... girl, he's your ex) and then proceeded to try and make the whole thing about her.