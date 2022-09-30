Woman asks if it was bad to go 'bridezilla' on bridesmaid who spilled wine on dress.

Being a bridezilla is a no no, but in this case, was it justified? When this bride kicks her bridesmaid out of the wedding for spilling wine on her dress, she asks Reddit:
I (27 F) got married a month ago. My dress was this long, lacy gown that my mom wore at her wedding. My mom passed away about 2 years ago.
Because the dress was so important to me, I had a big plan to keep it safe from any damages. I would only wear the dress at the wedding itself, and I would switch to a more casual dress for the reception. When I was wearing the dress, I wouldn’t eat or drink anything except water, and I would stay inside at all times.