Mom brings 15-year-old to 'child-free' wedding, 'my daughter was silent;' AITA?

I left the wedding early and my parents are blowing up my phone with angry texts. My husband agrees with me, but says I could have handled the situation better. My sister is refusing to speak with me until I apologize, but I don't think I did anything wrong. So, AITA?

Later, the post was edited to include:

Edit: Based on the responses, I understand that I was rude for not at least checking in first. I should have verified whether or not my daughter could come.

There was no mal intent, but all the same I will apologize to my sister and daughter. My sister and daughter are very close, another reason why I thought she would have been invited.

Edit 2: The invite was a pretty generic card that said 'We hope to see you at our wedding!', with the RSVP info, dresscode, etc. I RSVP'd two people, my daughter and I.