Woman brings rotisserie chicken to potluck; host says; 'This is so rude.' AITA?

"AITA for bringing rotisserie chicken to an all-homemade potluck?"

My (25F) sister (28F) and a group of her friends from high school meet once a month to catch up and have a potluck dinner together. This month they met at my sister’s place and she asked me if I wanted to join them.

She told me I had to bring a homemade dish, since that’s one of the purposes of these gatherings, to give them a reason to cook something and take a break from fast-food. I said ok.

I was supposed to make a roast chicken, but I honestly forgot to defrost it, so I ended up buying rotisserie chicken on my way to my sister’s house. I didn’t pretend I had made it, I was honest, none of her friends minded, and it’s not like I’d bought KFC.