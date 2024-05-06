Woman is 'brutally honest' with ex-fiancé, declines marriage after saying yes to the ring. AITA?

He asked for a second conversation. This time, I chose a public place. He begged and made many promises. I hate feeling this way, but I also know this is the end of our relationship. He tried to keep talking as I was ready to drive off and held on to my door while I pulled away, causing a scene.

This is where I might be the ahole. He called me several times, and we ended up having a bitter argument. I said I didn't want any further contact and that our last in person meeting was disgusting, that I can't possibly contemplate a life with a guy who not only figuratively latches on to people but also did it when I was driving off and that it was pathetic and a spoiler of our future.