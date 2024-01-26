Woman brutally shuts down 'crush' rumors in front of friend group, 'she went quiet.' AITA?

"AITA for calling a girl ugly in front of all my friends?"

I (23F) am a lesbian. I've known most people of my main friend group since school days (we're eleven people, eight of us went to middle and high school together). I came out to them in March 2023.

Coincidentally, our group got a new member around the same time, "Mary" (24F). I came out shortly after she got added to all of the group chats and she made a joke about how she awoke something in me. I laughed it off and thought that was it.

Well it wasn't. She would repeatedly makes these "jokes" about how she was my gay awakening because apparently it was a really weird coincidence that I came out right after she joined the friend group.