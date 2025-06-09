Woman burns and deletes all irreplaceable memories of ex-fiancé in 'cleansing ritual.' AITA?

"AITA for burning/deleting all our stuff after he left me?"

My (28F) ex-fiancé (29M) ended our 8-year relationship last week, 3 months before our wedding. There's another woman involved who apparently helped him realize he was "settling" for me. Eight years of my life, gone like that.

My best friend B said I needed to release the pain somehow, so on one night, we took everything that reminded me of him to the rooftop with a metal trash can. She said it was a cleansing ritual.

I burned it all. Love letters he wrote me in college. The movie tickets from our first date that I still kept in my drawer. Photos from every anniversary, every birthday. Our first gifts to each other when we were poor students who thought love conquered everything.