Woman asks if it's normal to need husband's permission to buy her daughter gifts.

My husband suddenly stormed into the living room where we were sitting. Immediately, he started arguing with me about the chalkboards. He was upset because I hadn't asked him before making the purchase, hadn't shown him what I bought, hadn't informed him of the purchase, and hadn't told him what the chalkboards were for or when I planned to fill them out with our daughter.

In front of my daughter, he accused me of being selfish, inconsiderate, and rude in regards to his feelings. He even called me 'disgusting.' When I suggested he join us on the couch, he claimed he was still eating and not ready.