Woman buys engagement ring similar to her best friend's; 'I don't care that she's upset.' AITA?

But she said she felt really weird about it and told me I have to go shopping again to find a different ring, which I don’t want to do because this is the one I liked the most.

It’s been 48 hours, and she hasn’t texted or apologized. I’ve been ready to move on and not bring it up again, but I feel like she’s still holding onto it.

So, AITA for sticking with the engagement ring I like and not seeing why this is such a big deal? Or should I have been more understanding of her feelings and considered picking a different style?

EDIT: my boyfriend and I went shopping over the weekend to pick out which style I liked. I haven’t even been proposed to yet, but he’s planning on doing it soon.