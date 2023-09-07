Woman asks if its wrong to prioritize her baby over her neighbor's sleep schedule.

He complained again about being woken up, and I angrily responded, "My daughter is premature, she needs my milk, and I will do everything to make sure she has as much as she needs, even if it means waking you up at 1 am because I need to express! She is my priority, not your sleep." I then closed the door in his face.

I just spoke to one of my friends, and she's telling me that I'm the a%#hole because my daughter eats every 3 hours, and I'm making just enough milk every time for at least one meal for her. She believes that "it won't hurt to skip the 1 am expression," but it honestly IS the most critical expression for milk production.

So Reddit, AITA for not stopping my 1 am expression even though I know it wakes up my neighbor?