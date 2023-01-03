Woman calls BF a 'baby' for not wanting to eat salt because of high blood pressure.

High blood pressure is no joke. If left untreated, it can lead to complications such as heart disease or stroke. Thankfully the condition is treatable through healthy living (diet and exercise), but not everyone is willing to put in that work.
She writes:
My boyfriend [33M] and I [29F] have been living together for the last 1.5 years (together for 2.5). A few months ago, my boyfriend had his blood pressure measured, and it came back ever so slightly high. He's a very healthy weight for his height, tall and thin (but muscular from work as a diesel mechanic), but high blood pressure is no joke, so he decided to try to clean up his diet.
I do 90% of the cooking at home (by choice, he does dishes and vacuums, so this isn't an issue), and I genuinely cook on the healthier side. I'm only 5'3" and slim and athletic, so I focus a lot on healthy proteins, so we eat a lot of proteins and veggies, and I like to play around with different sauces and things to make it enjoyable. I feel like the meals I make set a strong foundation for an overall healthy lifestyle. My boyfriend loves my cooking and always brags to his friends about what we eat.