Woman calls BF's little sister racist after she fetishizes her for being Korean.

Dating someone of a different racist is pretty common in today's society. It can sometimes be challenging to introduce someone to a new culture, but as long as that person is willing to listen and learn, it can be a rewarding experience. Unfortunately, while the person you date is invested in respecting you and your culture, their family may be a different story.
She writes:
For background, my parents and I (f21) moved from south Korea to America when I was 13. Both my parents are Korean too. My boyfriend (m22) and I have been dating for six months. We go to college together; my family lives in the same city that our college is in, but his family lives in another city, so I haven't had the chance to meet them until now. His parents invited us to spend the weekend at their house so they could meet me; until now, I have only spoken a few times on the phone with his parents but not his siblings.