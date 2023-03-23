Woman calls BF's little sister racist after she fetishizes her for being Korean.

Dating someone of a different racist is pretty common in today's society. It can sometimes be challenging to introduce someone to a new culture, but as long as that person is willing to listen and learn, it can be a rewarding experience. Unfortunately, while the person you date is invested in respecting you and your culture, their family may be a different story.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a Korean woman meets her boyfriend's family for the first time and is unprepared for their assumptions.

She writes: