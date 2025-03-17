Woman calls off boyfriend's sister's wedding on property, breaks up with boyfriend, 'It's JUST plants.' AITA?

I (F37) live in a small property on a part-time basis due to my career. I'm very proud of my living space because it reflects my personality and my own evolution. I first came here thinking about developing a project for a company that I own, and I had a nice degree and a title, but I didn't have a lot of stability. 6 years later, it's very nice and cozy, and I've made it my happy place.
I literally collected things over time to make it livable and spent a chunk of my time making it look clean and welcoming. I got it because of the rent price, but it smelled like roaches and needed painting to make the walls look decent. I did hire some people, and it wasn't too expensive, but I've furnished it with nice rugs and wall art and stuff that may seem corny but that I really like.
So, for background, it's a small studio apartment on the ground floor in a small building. I have a tiny backyard that I got permission to close off for privacy as long as it wasn't a permanent fixture.
6 months ago, my boyfriend's (Jason M43) sister ( Nancy F42) got into a heated argument with their father, and he unplugged her wedding. He was paying for a lot of things, so this left her and her groom with a very small budget. She had a mental breakdown (she has mental health and emotional situations).
I told her that she could count on me if they needed anything. A few months later, she told me that her cousin was refusing to host her wedding at her rural home and asked if she could hold a tiny wedding at my place.
I wasn't 100% comfortable with the idea, but I thought it would be horrible to say no considering her situation. I asked my landlord, who gave me very detailed instructions. So no additional cars taking space would be allowed, no loud music, no microphones, etc.
My place could hold (based on my existing seating) about 8 people inside and 10 to 12 people outside. I would hate random people sitting on my bed, so I kept it outside only and asked her to arrange for a porta-potty or something, which her fiance already had a version of because he does camping.
People could wash their hands at my outdoor pipe and access my backyard via its side entrance. She seemed happy but that changed very slowly. I have a weeds/wild flower patch in my yard. It's not that big. I'm not saying that it's all pretty, but I adore it because it gives me a sense of nature, especially when it rains.
That's my space where I read and relax and I feel extremely safe. She requested to mow it down, and I refused. Granted, it will grow back, but I didn't want to. I said we could cover it with a lattice fence if she didn't like it, but she said that space cut about 5 to 6 additional seats.
I refused, and she went straight to Jason, and he went straight up my butt asking about the matter, getting very irritated when I said it was non-negotiable. I understand it's her wedding and she's stressed out.
3 weeks ago, her fiance asked me again. And I said no. I overheard him saying “Just hack the thing off or pretend that we were doing something and oops...the weeds are gone!" Jason's mom was criticizing the weed patch, and when I came back, she asked what was so special about my house plants and asked if they had medical properties.
Without asking, she grabbed a handful and ripped them from the soil, squashed them with her hand and started sniffing them, and said they didn't smell like anything special. She also did the same with a rue plant in a pot, and I lost my patience and talked to her very sternly.
I confronted her and asked if she had permission to destroy my stuff and that if her curiosity came to destruction, then she needed to replace my rue plant. I also mentioned that I overheard what the fiance said. They left voluntarily, but Jason came back trying to fight, but I told him to leave because he did nothing to help me protect my things.
The more I thought about it, the more I hated the idea of helping with the wedding. I contacted SIL and explained that what happened affected my trust. She said “it's just plants “ so I replied “Then it's just a wedding, go get a courthouse wedding."
Last night, Jason and I had a long talk. He told me (again) that his family is very important to him, that he has always helped them out, and that I threw his sister into a depression. I heard him out. I can't deny that a part of me feels sorry about what happened.
I told him that I'm sorry, but the backyard incident showed me that his family didn't respect my boundaries and that I'm gonna take it as a warning, especially if they did something to get me in trouble with the landlord.
I built this space and that while he may not understand it, this is very personal because this is where I went from feeling personally defeated and like a failure to developing a career that I'm proud of, and that I come here from work feeling that this is my sacred area and that his family acted like a group of people I don't want to be a part of.
I told him that he could just talk to his sister and she could arrange for a courthouse wedding and he said no, because she's his sister and she shouldn't have an “insignificant” wedding that would not be her ideal celebration. This hit close to home.
When we were at a point where our relationship seemed to be going somewhere, we talked about marriage in very general terms. He said he preferred a courthouse wedding, and I respected that because I'm no longer a fan of huge weddings as opposed to the version of me in my 20s.
So the fact that he called a courthouse wedding unimportant felt like a slap to my face and changed my views about how he sees our relationship. He said I misinterpreted, but I feel that if he thinks a courthouse wedding is unimportant, then he never saw our relationship as serious enough. I broke up with him hours later because I was furious.
His best friend, who's also a friend in common, reached out and said that he respects my views, but that what I did was a double humiliation. He forwarded me a voicemail from Jason, and he honestly sounded defeated. I haven't responded because this is the end, at least on my side, but I'm still thinking maybe I acted without filtering my words. AITA?
Ok-Scar-9677 said:
NTA. Op, you're reasonable. They're all ridiculously entitled. All of it should stay canceled. Including the relationship. Also, the friend is not your friend.
Snackinpenguin said:
They’re pretty demanding for a zero budget location. Your now ex-boyfriend wasn't helping either and is expecting you to suck it up in the face of sister bridezillas demands. NTA.
Pers14 said:
NTA - the family sounds like a mess, your ex-bf would never have your back. You dodged a bullet.
ElectricShadeess said:
NTA. You generously offered your space, but Jason's family disrespected your boundaries, treated your home like their own, and Jason failed to support you. His "insignificant wedding" comment exposed how little he valued your relationship.
You didn’t just end things over a wedding—you realized they didn’t respect you, your space, or your future together. Walking away was the right call.
Upbeat_Vanilla_7285 said:
NTA. I’m sorry but I think you dodged a bullet! The fact is he didn’t have your back and honestly how could you ever trust him when he was to pretend to mow down the area and “pretend” it was an accident? Her situation with her dad caused all this. You were trying to be nice and help but they started acting all entitled.
Restless-J-Con22 said:
NTA. You misinterpreted nothing.