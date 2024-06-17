Woman calls cops on sister; 'Stop LYING. You tried to POISON me at your dinner party!' AITA? UPDATED

When this woman is convinced her sister is out to get her despite her sister denying it, she asks the internet:

"AITAH for calling the cops on my sister after she tried to poison me even though she denies it?"

1(21 F) and my sister (23 F) have never had any issues until last week. She and her husband (23 M) had invited me over for dinner, which is normal for us.

I have a severe shellfish allergy, even touching it makes me extremely itchy, my sister is completely aware of this and has been since we were children.

When I got to their house she said that food was already finished and in the fridge, she claimed that it was just a tuna pasta (yes, I can eat tuna, an many other fish, just nothing with a shell).