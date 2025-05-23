Woman calls CPS on sister 'as a joke,' 'AITA for kicking her out and refusing to let her come back?'

"AITA for telling my sister she can't live with us anymore after she called CPS on me as a 'joke?'"

I (30F) need to know if I'm being too harsh here because my family is completely divided. My younger sister (26F) moved in with my husband (32M) and me about four months ago after she lost her job. We have a toddler and a baby, so it's been hectic, but we wanted to help her get back on her feet. She was supposed to stay for two months max while job hunting.

Here's where it gets messy. Last week, I asked her to watch the kids for an hour while I ran to the pharmacy. When I got back, she was on her phone while my toddler had gotten into the pantry and made a huge mess with flour everywhere. I'll admit, I lost my temper and told her she needs to actually WATCH them when she agrees to babysit.