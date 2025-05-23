Woman calls CPS on sister 'as a joke,' 'AITA for kicking her out and refusing to let her come back?'

I (30F) need to know if I'm being too harsh here because my family is completely divided. My younger sister (26F) moved in with my husband (32M) and me about four months ago after she lost her job. We have a toddler and a baby, so it's been hectic, but we wanted to help her get back on her feet. She was supposed to stay for two months max while job hunting.
Here's where it gets messy. Last week, I asked her to watch the kids for an hour while I ran to the pharmacy. When I got back, she was on her phone while my toddler had gotten into the pantry and made a huge mess with flour everywhere. I'll admit, I lost my temper and told her she needs to actually WATCH them when she agrees to babysit.
She got defensive and said I was being ungrateful for "free childcare" (reminder: she lives here rent-free). We argued, and I told her if she can't do the bare minimum to help out, she needs to start looking for her own place.
Two days later, CPS showed up at my door. The worker said they received a report that I was "overwhelmed and potentially neglecting my children." I was MORTIFIED. After they left (finding nothing wrong, obviously), my sister started laughing and said she called them to "teach me a lesson about being ungrateful" and that it was "just a prank."
I told her to pack her stuff and get out. Now. She's been staying with our parents, who are FURIOUS with me. They say she made a stupid mistake but she's family and I'm overreacting. They keep saying she was just stressed about being unemployed and lashed out. My mom even said I'm "ruining her life" over a joke gone wrong.
My husband backs me 100% and says what she did was unforgivable. But now half my extended family isn't speaking to me, and my mom calls daily crying about how I'm tearing the family apart. My aunt even posted on Facebook about how "some people forget where they came from" (clearly about me).
The thing is, I keep second-guessing myself. She IS my sister, and she's never done anything like this before. But I can't get over the fact that she weaponized CPS against me. That's not a joke. That could have had serious consequences for my family. AITA for kicking her out and refusing to let her come back?
Since people are asking. Yes, the CPS worker confirmed someone called in a report. No, I don't have proof it was my sister beyond her admission. And yes, I realize now I should have recorded her confession but I was too shocked in the moment.
ImAnNPCsoWhat said:
NTA. You're on a list now, if she calls again they might not be so forgiving. She's a spoiled brat and had no right. Your parents can keep her if they're so concerned. Your children and spouse are your top priorities.
CuriousPenguinSocks said:
You can also ask your mom to explain the joke to you, why it's funny. Most people STFU once they realize you won't back down and it's not funny nor a joke. Your sister could have ruined your life and your family's life.
Some people lose jobs over just rumors of CPS being called on them. It's fk'n serious and your sister is an adult who knows better. It doesn't matter if you don't have her written or oral confession, she said it and you both know it. Cut them off. I think blocking is an appropriate response here. NTA.
Competitive_Pace8961 said:
NTA. I’m a nanny and have seen a family have CPS called on them for something fake (because I was in their house everyday) and it can destroy a family, even if it wasn’t meant to.
calacmack said:
It's against the law to knowingly make a false report, which can be considered a misdemeanor in some states. The call put your family in jeopardy; also, it was documented and will forever be on record. It It wasted the time of busy professionals and cost taxpayers money. If you wanted to you could report her. NTA.
angel9_writes said:
They're mad at YOU. She only had to watch your children for AN HOUR and she was extremely irresponsible ffs. Then she reported you to CPS for calling her out? Do your parents often let her get away with everything and that's why she's so awful? NTA