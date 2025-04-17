Woman calls daughter's best friend her 'fake adopted kid' in front of her parents. AITA? UPDATED

I feel so bad that what I said made them that uncomfortable. I have had other friends parents say the same thing jokingly about both of my kids. BFF tells me now that her mom wants to talk to me about it, or both BFF's parents want to speak with me and my husband; it's a little unclear but I chalk that up to BFF being 12.

I'm not sure of exactly what to say, except for apologizing and making it clear that what I said was not meant to be taken as anything other than a joke. I am worried that I might have ruined my daughter's relationship by being a completely clueless ahole. AITA for jokingly saying daughter's BFF was like our fake adopted kid?

Here's what people had to say about this one:

ms_opinion8ted said: