Woman calls off engagement over fiancé's weird baby comments, 'it's not that deep.' AITA?

Hahahobbit said:

NTA. The red flag is there. You see the red flag. Listen to the red flag. I promise if you go through with this and do have a child it will be up to you to raise this child on. Your. Own. A child is not property. It takes TWO to make a child “you’re the one making it” meaning you are also going to be the one to raise it, care for it, and I should only be bothered for severe emergencies.