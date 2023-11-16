Woman calls out ex for 'stealing' her dream Spring wedding date, 'his mom called my mom.' AITA?

About a week ago, I hear from a friend about a joint Instagram post him and his fiance made (I've blocked Dave and don't follow his fiance either) it was a picture of Dave and her holding hands showing off her new engagement ring and underneath in the caption it read "🤍🤍 March 20th 2024".

To say I was shocked and hurt would've been an understatement but what was I to do, it wasn't like I could sue him for stealing my dream date but it really sucked that he'd hurt me like this after all he put me through. So I did what any sane person would and wallowed in self pity. That was till I got a call from unknown number two days ago. It was Dave and he was pissed.