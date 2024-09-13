Woman calls friend a 'creepy weirdo' after she posted a TikTok about her husband. AITA?

Cut to last weekend, my brother sent me this TikTok link with the message "dude you gotta watch this." I opened the link and it directed me to June’s TikTok account. She doesn’t have much followers (less than 10k) but the particular video he sent me had like half a million views/likes (I’m not sure which).

Lo and behold, it was a video compilation of my husband with the title "God I see what you’ve done for others’." The video was honestly the creepiest thing I’ve ever seen. She had recorded my husband during various of our double dates together, and it was clear he wasn’t even aware he’s being recorded.