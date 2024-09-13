Woman calls friend a 'creepy weirdo' after she posted a TikTok about her husband. AITA?

I (28F) am friends with this girl, let’s call her June (also 28F). Infact, my husband (32M) and I often hang out with June and her boyfriend; i.e go on double dates, have weekend trips etc. We’ve known each other for over two years. I would say that we four were pretty tight as a group, up until this weekend.
My husband is a orthodontist. One of his patients is June’s half sister, Raya (12F). June often is the one accompanying Raya to her dental appointments. June is also a small time online "influencer." She’s always recording and vlogging and stuff.
Though my husband and I have made it clear to her and we’re absolutely not okay with our faces in her vlogs online and she seemed to respect that boundary. We don’t use social media, and we trusted her word when she said she’s not gonna post us online.
Cut to last weekend, my brother sent me this TikTok link with the message "dude you gotta watch this." I opened the link and it directed me to June’s TikTok account. She doesn’t have much followers (less than 10k) but the particular video he sent me had like half a million views/likes (I’m not sure which).
Lo and behold, it was a video compilation of my husband with the title "God I see what you’ve done for others’." The video was honestly the creepiest thing I’ve ever seen. She had recorded my husband during various of our double dates together, and it was clear he wasn’t even aware he’s being recorded.
In some of the clips, she would start with her face and then pan the camera towards my husband with a "cutesy" expression and mouthing words like ‘oh my god." The worst one was where he was working on her half sister, Raya, wearing scrubs and she’d recorded EVEN that. She didn’t even bother to blur out the kid’s face while she was lying on the dental chair.
I showed the video to my husband and he was HORRIFIED. He said it made him so uncomfortable and violated knowing that someone had been secretly recording him. He was angry that she’d recorded him working on a patient.
He texted her asking to take down the video and delete every video she has of him. First she feigned ignorance, then she said that she meant no harm and that it was all for "online engagement" since, I quote, "TikToks with hot guys go viral very fast" and that she’d gained a lot of followers after posting that.
This was all so weird but my husband and I got our families and friends to report the video and thankfully it’s being taken down now. This pissed off June and she sent me a long ass text saying how I was jealous of her online success and that I couldn’t stand seeing her succeed blah blah blah.
I replied saying "you’re delusional and unhinged. You’re not successful and you’ll never be. Stay away from us, you creepy weirdo." Now she’s all weepy and depressed and has been telling our common friends how "mean" I was to her. She’s also been posting about "mental health" on her socials and about how mean some women are with their words lol. AITA?
Turmeric_Ping said:
NTA. People who think "online engagement" is more important than basic human decency are sadly not at all uncommon, and they are, as you say, "delusional and unhinged," their "success" is not real, and except in a very few cases, it never will be.
Alive_Pin_7318 said:
NTA. You and your husband had set clear boundaries and she violated those boundaries. This shows that she does not respect yall at all. I recommend cutting her off entirely as anyone who disturbs your peace is not worth your time.
lovemynyrangers said:
NTA. She is a creepy weirdo.
canyonemoon said:
NTA. But you should probably try to contact her half-sister's parents and tell them that the ex-friend has been posting the girl on social media while she's at the dentist.
x_hyperballad_x said:
NTA. She is not your friend.
soullessginger93 said:
NTA. Your husband should probably talk to a lawyer about this, though.