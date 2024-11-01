Woman calls husband 'disgusting' for teasing her about of her looks, 'yesterday was the last straw.' AITA?

RealisticRule2254 said:

Nta- that's straight up disrespectful. Theres teasing here and there in a relationship and then there is straight up making your partner feel bad. I'd honestly have a serious talk with him. If he can't respect you then you shouldnt be with him. You want someone who can playfully tease but respect your boundaries.

Financial_Bear_5071 said:

NTA. It sounds like he's become one of those men who thinks that if he puts you down enough, you'll become so insecure about your looks, that you'll think you can't do any better than him. It's a ploy to ensure you won't leave him.