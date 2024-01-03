Woman calls husband 'incel' for valuing conservative influencer's opinion, 'this is 100% real.' AITA?

Some background: I (23F) have been with my husband (23M) for about 4 years, only about 6 months married. I love him dearly, and he is a very sweet guy. He is pretty conservative (we differ in that regard), and most of his male friends are as well.
Back in college (a few years ago), my husband and some of his friends started following this conservative, male “influencer” on social media. This man’s whole shtick was essentially shaming random men on the internet for “simping” for their girlfriends/wives.
How did he do this? Fans would send him photos of random straight couples, which he would screenshot and draw green lines over, indicating which directions the man and woman in the photo were leaning.
If the woman was standing straight up in the photo, and her man was leaning in towards her, the influencer would dub the man a “simp” and post the photo online for everyone to make fun of.
The “ideal” photo, in the influencer’s opinion, was one where the man was standing straight up, and his woman was leaning into him. Anything else, and the man was a simp who could not control his woman. Yes, this is 100% real.
Obviously, I didn’t love that my now-husband was a fan of this influencer. But he reassured me that it was all a joke, and that he didn’t actually believe anything that this guy said. I believed him, until I started to notice that when we would take pictures together, my husband was pulling away from me and attempting to have me lean into him.
At first, I brushed it off, but it kept happening. This irritated me, because I don’t particularly love my side profile, but I was being forced to turn to the side and lean into him in every single photo we were taking.
I would try to pull away so that I could face the camera head-on, but he would pull me back in and/or refuse to move. I confronted him about this a few times, but he always said that he wasn’t doing anything/I was making it up.
I brushed this off for a while, and over time as our relationship progressed we weren’t taking as many photos anyways. But this all came to a head when last weekend, we were visiting his family for Christmas. My husband was mentioning how him and I don’t have enough recent photos together, so his sister offered to take one for us.
We posed for the photo (me facing straight ahead, with his arm around me), but once again I noticed that he was trying to angle me sideways and pull himself away from me. I got frustrated and stepped away, saying that I no longer wanted the photo.
He asked me why, and I told him that he was doing the thing he always did, forcing me to have my side profile photographed when all I wanted was a normal, straight-on photo. I asked him if he could please let me take a photo facing the camera, and his answer shocked me.
He said that he didn’t like it when I was facing the camera and he was leaning more into me, because, and I quote, “our green lines were bad.” I am 100% serious. My HUSBAND didn’t want me to have a flattering photo because he thought that, according to this “influencer," it would make him look like a simp. I asked him if he was serious, and he said yes.
There is where I’m probably TAH: I got so frustrated, and accused him of prioritizing the opinions of some random incel over those of his own wife. I then said that he needed to stop being an incel himself, and take one, single, normal photo with me.
He got very angry that I had insinuated that he was being an incel, and refused to take any photos with me. I later apologized for what I said, but he’s been short with me ever since. I know that what I said was inappropriate, but I just can’t believe that he won’t take a normal photo with me. So AITAH? Or is he?
poots18 said:
The husband became a simp for the influencer.
tiktokslut4 said:
Wow. After four years together, you sure didn't know each other very well before getting married.
hajaco92 said:
NTA but can we please in 2024 stop dating men who demean women for sport and/or follow other men who demean women for sport? You really want to remain married to someone who believes that trash?
Daddywags42 said:
NTA, but you are in for trouble because his friends and his media are pushing him toward an ideology that is incompatible with a respectful relationship with another person.
2Step4Ward1StepBack said:
NTA Anyone whose psychology changes due to an influencer is weak minded. He needs “green lines” to determine his self worth. Hell, he’s not even an ahole, just absolutely pathetic.
lookingformiles said:
NTA. Tell him to stop simping for his man crush. Then leave him. Life’s too short for that.