Woman calls husband 'not a great father'; doesn't want 3rd child. AITA? UPDATED

So we all sat down to have a conversation. I know I was being annoying but I kept repeating that I dont see a point of that, conversation should happen between Ray and me, we are grown ups and married, i didn't see a reason for them to meddle. They took great offense to that. My MIL at one point said that she doesn't understand what happened to me, I am not the girl her son married anymore.

I said of course Im not, he married a teenager and Im now a grown woman. She turned beat red and started screaming at me, to which M said she is going to call police if she doesn't calm down. After a few insults (mostly how Im abusing her son and how bad of a mother I am) they left.