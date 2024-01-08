Woman calls mom 'delusional' for thinking she had 'a good childhood.' AITA?

Last night, I was at my parents' house with my boyfriend. My parents were showing my boyfriend the photo album of me and Angela as kids. I have some as a baby but not much after the age of like 2 ish. My boyfriend asked if there’s another photo album because he wanted to see what I looked like from like growing up.

My mom said there aren’t any more pictures of me but he can just look at the pictures of Angela since we’re identical and that’s the same thing. I got quite angry at this and said we’re two separate people, and she should just say they weren’t interested in taking photos of me when I was growing up because they had other things to worry about, but looking at Angela isn’t a replacement of the pictures I don’t have.