Woman calls mother-in-law 'ill mannered,' 'she went through MY suitcase.' AITA?

I said our relationship and our honeymoon is our own and not for her to comment on. It might also be relevant to mention that my husband and I never told our families that we were in a physical relationship while we were seeing each other before our marriage, just that we were meeting up (my mom knows though, my dad doesn't or at least I don't think so, don't think either of his know).

So, my point is my MIL has a misplaced idea of mine and my husband's relationship. She was very affronted by what I said, and said I'm the one who didn't have manners, that all she wanted to do was help. My husband talked to her in private and tried to explain that I felt violated even if she meant well.