Woman asks if she was wrong to tell her sister to either parent her kid or get out.

Shenuque Tissera
Sep 2, 2022 | 3:27 PM
Sometimes your family needs help from you. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I The A**hole Subreddit, a woman tries to lend her sister a helping hand and immediately regrets it because her niece is a bad kid.

AITA for calling my niece a spoiled effing brat and making her cry?

OP is a top-tier sister.

My (22F) sister (28F) recently moved in with me because she’s getting divorced and has nowhere to stay. She has a daughter (7F). I live in a two-bedroom apartment, so it’s cramped, and tensions are high.

But, she hates being an Aunt.

My niece is terrible, to be honest. She screams all day long at the top of her lungs. I work from home, so I have tried to get my sister to stop, but she’s so depressed from her divorce that she struggles to get out of bed. I have asked my niece to quiet down, but she smirks at me and continues playing and screeching. I have gotten reprimanded at work for it.

To be fair, OP's niece is the worst.

She also recently broke my laptop. I clarified that my niece is prohibited from using my electronics, minus the living room TV. My niece got her hands on my laptop to play games, spilled milk all over it, and ruined it. I was furious, but my sister paid to replace it, so I let it go.

