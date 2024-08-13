Woman calls off engagement, 'he admitted he's embarrassed by my weight gain.' AITA?

"AITA for breaking up with my fiancé after he admitted he's embarrassed by my weight gain?"

I (F30) am in a long-distance relationship with my fiancé (M33). I've always struggled with body image and self-esteem. I used to weigh around 74kg, but I've recently gained some weight, and I'm now at 79kg.

I just got back from a trip to see him. It’s been a tough year with exams and other personal challenges, so I knew I had gained some weight. I told him about it and assured him that I planned to actively work on it once I got home.

It's been about two weeks since I returned. I've changed my diet and started walking two hours daily. Yesterday, he called and said he needed to be completely honest with me. He admitted that the reason we didn’t go out much during my visit was that he was embarrassed to be seen with me.