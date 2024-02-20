Woman calls off her engagement after learning that her fiancé lied about kids. AITA?

I was confused since he had told me that he didn't want kids. He continued to tell me that he lied about not wanting kids because he loves me and wants to be with me. I got mad, for one he lied to me and then what was the plan after that? to manipulate me, make me feel guilty until he convinced me to have kids I didn't want? My mom didn't want kids, thats why I was the only one, I was the trial run.

So, as a kid whose mom didn't want her, I would NEVER want to make anyone feel as unloved and left out as I did as a child. My ex knew this, I told him that many times. I took some time to think about it until last week I told him that I wanted to call off the marriage. He was suprised and angry, he told me to leave and I did. I've been staying with my aunt until I can get an apartment. My ex keeps calling me trying to make me feel guilty but I won't let him. I know what I want. AITA for calling off my marriage?