Woman calls off engagement: 'my fiancé is dumb,' 'he asked WHO is Ukraine.' AITA?

"AITA for breaking up with my fiance just because he is dumb?"

I 25f, grew up in a pretty strict Asian household where academics were everything. I have 2 BSc degrees and a masters all from the most prestigious colleges. The only activity I was allowed as a kid were piano and fencing since they would look good on college application. So when I met my ex through mutuals, it was like a whole new world for me.

He was soo much fun, an extrovert who let his intrusive thoughts win kind of guy. Being with him was an escape from reality to me. We would always try and explore different places, activies, food, and so on. To conclude he was the complete opposite of me, which I was attracted to.