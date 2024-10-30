Woman calls off wedding after her fiancé gave his ex 'closure' in secret. AITA? 'I was stunned.'

beek_r said:

NTA. You should be able to trust Tom if he says nothing happened - but you can't. He has given you no reason to believe him - he didn't tell you about the meeting, he spent an entire night with Sara, and refused to talk about this burning need for closure with you. Why in the world would he commit to spending his life with you, if he hadn't already gotten "closure?" What the heck does that even mean?