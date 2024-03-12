Woman calls off the wedding after fiancé makes a 'joke' about being 'locked up.' AITA?

I decided we should call off the wedding for now. He wasn’t interested in getting married and I don’t want to marry someone who doesn’t enthusiastically want to get married. I talked to my fiancé and said that I’m going to call off the wedding plans and we could re-evaluate if he really wants to get married or even stay in this relationship.

We haven’t sent out RSVPs or booked too many vendors yet so I want to call it off before it becomes an even more expensive mistake. He was very upset that I called off the wedding and said he was just joking. He said it was normal to joke about this. AITA?

