Woman calls out her father at a family gathering over 'snide comment' to mom, 'I was FURIOUS.' AITA?

For some context: my parents split when I was 5, and my mom (45F) raised me (23F) entirely on her own. My dad (48M) was never really in the picture. He'd show up sporadically, make empty promises, and then disappear again. Meanwhile, my mom worked two jobs, sacrificed everything, and made sure I never felt like I was missing out. She's my hero, plain and simple.
Now, last weekend. My dad's side of the family had a big reunion, and my dad invited me. I decided to go because I wanted to see my cousins and grandparents. Everything was fine until my dad made a comment during dinner, talking about "how hard it is to raise kids these days", and then said "But I guess it's easier when you only have to do it part time, huh?" while looking directly at me.
At first, I was confused. Easier? my mom worked herself to the bone to provide for me, and she did it completely alone. And then I realized that he wasn't saying it wasn't easier for her, but for himself. He was smugly patting himself on the back for barely being involved, as if his absence was sone kind of gift to my mom, while in reality my mom struggled to make ends meet.
I was furious. I don't remember what I said exactly but it was something along the lines of "you've been a bum this whole time showing up whenever it was convenient for you while my mom gave up everything to raise me and you're proud of it? Don't you dare act like you've done anyone favors for what you did."
So, yeah. Table went quiet, my dad looked embarrassed, tried to laugh it off, but I wasn't done. I told he had no right to talk about parenting when he never acted like one. Now, some of my relatives are saying I was too harsh and that I "humiliated" him in front of everyone.
That I should have just let it go because "that's just how he is." Personally I think he gets what he deserves. I don't regret standing up for my mom and me. She's always put me first. Still, the backlash is making me think that maybe I did go a little too far. should I have at least toned it down or?
mantock said:
Your dad made an insensitive, thoughtless comment and you had a knee-jerk reaction, he should be glad you didn't react even more strongly. Good on you for sticking up for your mother. Your relatives who criticized you can eat a bag of you know whats.
AdvertisingNo5002 said:
NTA. Don’t understand why some parents think bad parenting or being absent is something to brag about. You go girl!
6ixBayT said:
NTA. Your dad wanted to play the victim when he was never even in the game. He humiliated himself making the comment, he never expected you to call him out. You did nothing wrong.
Fun_Concentrate_7844 said:
NTA. Good job defending your mom.
ReidGirly93 said:
NTA. You stood up for your mom, the only real parent you had, after he made an extremely insensitive comment. He acts like he did your mom a favor and maybe he did cause you turned out great and weren't influenced by his behavior. Honestly, your mom is the best and so are you, OP.
SnooWords4839 said:
NTA - Call him out for his lack of parenting. Anyone defending him, you need to block. Deadbeats need to face the music.