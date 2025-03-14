Woman calls out her father at a family gathering over 'snide comment' to mom, 'I was FURIOUS.' AITA?

"AITA for calling out my dad at a family gathering after he made a snide comment about my mom?"

For some context: my parents split when I was 5, and my mom (45F) raised me (23F) entirely on her own. My dad (48M) was never really in the picture. He'd show up sporadically, make empty promises, and then disappear again. Meanwhile, my mom worked two jobs, sacrificed everything, and made sure I never felt like I was missing out. She's my hero, plain and simple.

Now, last weekend. My dad's side of the family had a big reunion, and my dad invited me. I decided to go because I wanted to see my cousins and grandparents. Everything was fine until my dad made a comment during dinner, talking about "how hard it is to raise kids these days", and then said "But I guess it's easier when you only have to do it part time, huh?" while looking directly at me.