Cruel nurse treats new mothers like garbage; sister tells her she's a misogynist.

Giving birth is the single most impressive feat of strength a person can do. Women that choose to do it are doing something incredibly vulnerable and brave. That's why they deserve to be treated like royalty and given anything they need to make the process as comfortable as possible. You'd expect healthcare workers to understand this the most, but that isn't always the case.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman gets upset with her nurse sister, who says awful things about the mothers she works with.

She writes:

My (26 F) sister (29F) and I had a huge argument the other day. My sister has worked as an L&D nurse for a few years. She has always wanted to be a nurse and even said it was her calling. Lately, she has been making horrible remarks about the mothers that come to her.