Cruel nurse treats new mothers like garbage; sister tells her she's a misogynist.

Giving birth is the single most impressive feat of strength a person can do. Women that choose to do it are doing something incredibly vulnerable and brave. That's why they deserve to be treated like royalty and given anything they need to make the process as comfortable as possible. You'd expect healthcare workers to understand this the most, but that isn't always the case.
She writes:
My (26 F) sister (29F) and I had a huge argument the other day. My sister has worked as an L&D nurse for a few years. She has always wanted to be a nurse and even said it was her calling. Lately, she has been making horrible remarks about the mothers that come to her.
Now, I understand that every job will have problems, and sometimes you must vent about rude people, management, pay, etc. However, this was not like that. For example, she talked about one of her patients, called the 'white whale.' My sister said that the 'white whale' went into labor and brought her husband with her.